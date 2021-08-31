Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Show

416-266-4111

GTI Autobahn 6 speed

Location

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7981266
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU3GM019900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn with a clean Carfax, Navigation, Sunroof, heated seats, reverse camera and more!!!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9Fie9L0L3ASmWo9JZ8z8HiNOhzcJJhaG

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

