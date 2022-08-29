Menu
2017 Acura MDX

128,305 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888
2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

NAVI PKG

2017 Acura MDX

NAVI PKG

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

128,305KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9052756
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H40HB503304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 128,305 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV PKG! ACCIDENT-FREE! REMOTE STARTER! NAVIGATION! LEATHER! SUNROOF! BLIND SPOT! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! This 2017 Acura MDX Navi Pkg is a fresh trade in at The Auto Show. It has premium features such as Navigation, heated leather seats, heated steering and safety features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist , Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation, & Blind Spot Detection! The black exterior gives you a classy look contrasted with the black interior. This MDX is a great purchase for any driver looking for Quality, Luxury, and Safety! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

* Key purchase considerations included high residual values, a strong reputation for reliability, top safety scores, and reasonable up-front pricing. The MDX is highly sought after by owners who want a no-nonsense premium utility vehicle experience that won’t break the bank, and one that’s a solid investment and won’t depreciate rapidly. * Source: autoTRADER.ca *

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

