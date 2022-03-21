$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2017 Cadillac XT5
2017 Cadillac XT5
Luxury - Navigation - $221 B/W
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
137,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8720168
- Stock #: 170689A
- VIN: 1GYKNDRS6HZ315831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,738 KM
Vehicle Description
Our sales staff will help you find that luxury, pre-enjoyed vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Cadillac's latest crossover is as easy on the road as it is on the eyes, providing a quiet ride that strikes a good balance between road feedback and overall comfort. This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiselled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, the XT5 was designed to accommodate your all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 137,738 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury. The Premium Luxury package take all of the standard features from the regular luxury model and improves the overall driving experience with heated and cooled front seats, an upgraded - 14 speaker Bose premium audio system, a power rear lift gate with rear view camera, IntelliBeam headlights, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, blind zone alert plus many more advanced safety features. This Premium Luxury also includes navigation with bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a large power sliding UltraView sunroof, a heated steering wheel plus many more luxurious features! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $220.60 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton Cadillac is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bolton GM
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7