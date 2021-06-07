Menu
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

12,896 KM

Details Description Features

$54,888

+ tax & licensing
Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

888-407-8058

2SS

Location

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

12,896KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7315301
  Stock #: K567
  VIN: 1G1FH3D7XH0122428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Summit White / Black Top
  • Interior Colour Front Leather-trim Seats - Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # K567
  • Mileage 12,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Bolton Kia, the top destination to purchase your pre owned vehicles! Bolton Kia gives our best price up front, ask us how we make the purchasing process easy, fun, and hassle free! Call us today at 905 951 7400 to book an appointment to view this vehicle. Bolton Kia gives a FREE Lifetime Engine Warranty on our vehicles, that's right FREE! Ask us about our attractive financing options! Proud Member of the Plaza Auto Group, Family Owned & Community Driven Since 1956. Come see why Plaza makes the difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

