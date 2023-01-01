$41,295+ tax & licensing
$41,295
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Heated Seats
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$41,295
+ taxes & licensing
81,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10162647
- Stock #: 232492A
- VIN: 3GCUKSEJXHG349814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 232492A
- Mileage 81,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
A versatile bed and a smartly designed interior make this Chevrolet Silverado the ultimate workhorse. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 81,851 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is as smart as it is strong, offering technology to keep you connected like OnStar with 4G LTE, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen and bluetooth streaming audio. Comfort and convenience features include a rear vision camera with dynamic guide lines, 60/40 folding bench rear seat, remote vehicle start system, stylish aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate plus it even comes with power heated front seats that allow for 2 memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
