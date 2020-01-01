Menu
2017 Ford Focus

66,712 KM

$38,490

+ tax & licensing
$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

905-857-1080

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

RS 1 OWNER! | ACCIDENT FREE! | ONTARIO VEHICLE!

2017 Ford Focus

RS 1 OWNER! | ACCIDENT FREE! | ONTARIO VEHICLE!

Location

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

12500 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-1080

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

66,712KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6274023
  • Stock #: 122582
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH7H4122582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 122582
  • Mileage 66,712 KM

Vehicle Description

YOUR FOCUS RS SPECAILITS! BEST SELECTION OF RSS IN ONTARIO! TALK ABOUT A HOT HATCHBACK!



**2017FORD FOCUS RS600A PACKAGE! ** 1 OWNER ACCIDENT FREE ONTARIO VEHICLE** COMES WITH 2 SETS OF OEM RIMS & TIRES AND A OEM CAR COVER!



This RS shows itslef very well and is in fantastic shape! This RS puts out 350 horsepower with its 2.3L turbocharged inline 4 cylinder engine! The 6-speed manual transmission shifts like an absolute dream! This Focus RS is equipped with heated leather Recaro Sport Seats with suede inserts and it's equipped with Ford SYNC with MyFord voice-activated communication and entertainment and USB.



Stop looking, get into the RS of your DREAMS TODAY!



BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BOOST GAUGE, HEATED SEATS, HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AND MUCH MUCH MORE!





BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A COMPLETE CARFAX! NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES! VEHICLE CERTIFICATION IS INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE!!!





WINTER IS COMING!



ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!





APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE AT:



https://www.pickardlaneleasing.ca/apply-online/





EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!





LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.



CALL AND ASK ONE OF OUR PRE-OWNED SPECIALISTS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE AND TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE 905.857.1080



WE ARE LOCATED CONVENIENTLY JUST OFF HWY 50! APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE!! VISIT OUR GREAT NEW WEBSITE : www.pickardlaneleasing.ca OR COME ON DOWN IT'S WORTH THE DRIVE TO BOLTON!!! OR CALL US AT (905) 857- 1080. PICKARD LANE LEASING PROUDLY SERVING ALL AREAS OF THE GTA AND BEYOND!

Vehicle Features

6 Speed Manual
AWD

Email Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

12500 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

