$31,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
250 Van | High Roof | Extended | Roof Rack | 148 W
2017 Ford Transit
Location
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
905-791-3300
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,090KM
VIN 1FTYR3XM0HKB28497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 146,090 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!
Call (905) 791-3300
- Grey fabric interior,
- Roof Rack,
- Extended,
- Power Inverter,
- Cruise Control,
- Back up Camera,
- Air Conditioning,
- Heated Side view Mirror,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand four hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1495). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
2017 Ford Transit