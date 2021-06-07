Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Accord

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Touring|Navigation|Camera|Roof|

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Accord

Touring|Navigation|Camera|Roof|

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7316528
  • VIN: 1HGCT2B90HA800218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2017 Accord Touring coupe with Navi-Camera-Sunroof-Heated seats and more!!! Clean Carfax!!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nQPEZ1NYspGGnklLqeIBkL25v3jXIq%2BF

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2012 Ford Fiesta SE|...
 172,000 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 Technik...
 104,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Accent ...
 75,800 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory