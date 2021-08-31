Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

71,500 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

GL

GL

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

71,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8022883
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE6HU341589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Accent with only 71000kms!! Heated seats, bluetooth, power group and more!!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7sTi3mUPNH57uixZllkcI74oS15ZMcsa

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

