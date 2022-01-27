2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8151973

8151973 VIN: KM8SNDHF3HU186062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

