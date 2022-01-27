Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium XL AWD 7 passenger

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Premium XL AWD 7 passenger

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8151973
  VIN: KM8SNDHF3HU186062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium AWD, heated seats and steering, backup camera, power seat, power liftgate and more!

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2BkUqeqU0TUWlVWyKysbREpw%2Bj0BIR%2Fa

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

