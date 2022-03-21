Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

126,795 KM

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

AWD 4dr Luxury w/6-Passenger

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

126,795KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8796812
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF2HU184710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 126,795 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION! PANO ROOF! LEATHER! AWD! ONE-OWNER! ACCIDENT FREE!  This excellent condition and accident free 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD is a fresh trade in at The Auto Show. It has premium features such as Navigation, leather, heated steering wheel, front and rear heated seats, pano roof, 18" alloy rims, Infinity sound system, push button start, dual climate control and safety features such as AWD, Blind spot monitoring and backup camera. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:

  * As three-row family haulers go, the Santa Fe XL is one of the very best value-for-money options out there. The last one was well-liked, and the refreshed 2017 version with its design tweaks and improved list of safety features is even better.

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

