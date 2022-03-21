$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr Luxury w/6-Passenger
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8796812
- VIN: KM8SNDHF2HU184710
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 126,795 KM
NAVIGATION! PANO ROOF! LEATHER! AWD! ONE-OWNER! ACCIDENT FREE! This excellent condition and accident free 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD is a fresh trade in at The Auto Show. It has premium features such as Navigation, leather, heated steering wheel, front and rear heated seats, pano roof, 18" alloy rims, Infinity sound system, push button start, dual climate control and safety features such as AWD, Blind spot monitoring and backup camera. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
* As three-row family haulers go, the Santa Fe XL is one of the very best value-for-money options out there. The last one was well-liked, and the refreshed 2017 version with its design tweaks and improved list of safety features is even better.
At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
