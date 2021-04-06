Menu
2017 Hyundai Sonata

75,070 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL|Heated seats|Bluetooth|Low kms|

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL|Heated seats|Bluetooth|Low kms|

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,070KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6951907
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF6HH481915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,070 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Sonata GL-Only 75000kms-Heated seats- Bluetooth and more!!

128.19 Bi-weekly for 48 months with $1000 down. OAC Conditions apply*

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

