$25,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9034405
- VIN: KM8J3CA26HU405602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM! LEATHER! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS! HEATED STEERING! PANO ROOF! NAVIGATION! APPLE CARPLAY! ANDROID AUTO! POWER LIFT GATE! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA! This 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 1.6T AWD is coated in a stunning blue exterior with the black interior. This is equipped with safety features such as Blind Spot and a Back Up Camera! Convenience features such as a push start, power drivers seat, heated steering, heated front and rear seats, and power lift gate! It is also nicely equipped with a HUGE sunroof, alloy wheels, dual zone climate control, & bluetooth! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
* Buyers wanting a bit more power can upgrade to a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automated transmission - a first in a Hyundai crossover, and the only compact crossover currently on sale to feature this sort of transmission. All-wheel drive comes standard with the 1.6 Turbo. With an economy rating of 9.9 L/100 km city and 8.5 highway, the Tucson is one of the most economical models in the class. Source: autoTRADER.ca
At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.