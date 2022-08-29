Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

0 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9034405
  • VIN: KM8J3CA26HU405602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM! LEATHER! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS! HEATED STEERING! PANO ROOF! NAVIGATION! APPLE CARPLAY! ANDROID AUTO! POWER LIFT GATE! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA! This 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 1.6T AWD is coated in a stunning blue exterior with the black interior. This is equipped with safety features such as Blind Spot and a Back Up Camera! Convenience features such as a push start, power drivers seat, heated steering, heated front and rear seats, and power lift gate! It is also nicely equipped with a HUGE sunroof, alloy wheels, dual zone climate control, & bluetooth! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:
* Buyers wanting a bit more power can upgrade to a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automated transmission - a first in a Hyundai crossover, and the only compact crossover currently on sale to feature this sort of transmission. All-wheel drive comes standard with the 1.6 Turbo. With an economy rating of 9.9 L/100 km city and 8.5 highway, the Tucson is one of the most economical models in the class. Source: autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 0 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 70,419 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic EX
 28,824 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory