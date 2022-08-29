Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

88,380 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

88,380KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9050134
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCS0HW555405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,380 KM

Vehicle Description

NORTH! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! HEATED SEATS! BACK-UP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY WHEELS! This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is coated in a sharp black exterior contrasted with the black interior. This is equipped with safety features such as a Back Up Camera and an electronic parking brake! Nicely equipped with heated seats, bluetooth, & alloy rims! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for practicality and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Here’s a machine that’s built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. * Source: autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

