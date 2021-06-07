Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

105,352 KM

Details Description Features

$21,802

+ tax & licensing
$21,802

+ taxes & licensing

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

888-407-8058

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

EX+ V6

2017 Kia Sorento

EX+ V6

Location

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

$21,802

+ taxes & licensing

105,352KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7315295
  Stock #: 21342A
  VIN: 5XYPHDA53HG238083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 21342A
  • Mileage 105,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Bolton Kia, the top destination to purchase your pre owned vehicles! Bolton Kia gives our best price up front, ask us how we make the purchasing process easy, fun, and hassle free! Call us today at 905 951 7400 to book an appointment to view this vehicle. Bolton Kia gives a FREE Lifetime Engine Warranty on our vehicles, that's right FREE! Ask us about our attractive financing options! Proud Member of the Plaza Auto Group, Family Owned & Community Driven Since 1956. Come see why Plaza makes the difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

