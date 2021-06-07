Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

96,326 KM

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

888-407-8058

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

SX TURBO

2017 Kia Sportage

SX TURBO

Location

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

96,326KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7315367
  Stock #: K574
  VIN: KNDPRCA68H7087030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Bolton Kia, the top destination to purchase your pre owned vehicles! Bolton Kia gives our best price up front, ask us how we make the purchasing process easy, fun, and hassle free! Call us today at 905 951 7400 to book an appointment to view this vehicle. Bolton Kia gives a FREE Lifetime Engine Warranty on our vehicles, that's right FREE! Ask us about our attractive financing options! Proud Member of the Plaza Auto Group, Family Owned & Community Driven Since 1956. Come see why Plaza makes the difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Parking Assistance
Back-Up Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Power Tailgate
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Back Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Blind Spot Monitor
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

