2017 Kia Sportage

$18,991 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 3 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7315367

7315367 Stock #: K574

K574 VIN: KNDPRCA68H7087030

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 96,326 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Floor mats Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Security Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System Parking Assistance Back-Up Camera FULLY EQUIPPED Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Power Tailgate Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Sun Roof Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Heated Back Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Power Brake Blind Spot Monitor Automatic day-night rearview mirror Driver Electric Seat Passenger Electric Seat Rear-Window Wiper iPod Connectivity Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.