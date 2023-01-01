$19,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport
HSE LUX
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10125654
- VIN: SALCT2BG6HH637314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Caramel
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,454 KM
Vehicle Description
HSE LUX! LEATHER! HEATED FRONT SEATS! POWER AND MEMORY FRONT SEATS! HEATED STEERING! PANO ROOF! NAVIGATION! POWER LIFT GATE! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA! This 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport is coated in a stunning blue exterior contrasted with the caramel interior. It is a great vehicle if you're looking for comfort and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
* There’s a lot to like about the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Some real nasty-weather-fighting technologies, and some fine interior detailing, it has enough unique features to make it worth adding to your list of compact luxury test drives. Source: autoTRADER.ca
At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
