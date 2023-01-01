Menu
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

164,454 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE LUX

2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE LUX

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

164,454KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10125654
  VIN: SALCT2BG6HH637314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Caramel
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,454 KM

Vehicle Description

HSE LUX! LEATHER! HEATED FRONT SEATS! POWER AND MEMORY FRONT SEATS! HEATED STEERING! PANO ROOF! NAVIGATION! POWER LIFT GATE! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA! This 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport is coated in a stunning blue exterior contrasted with the caramel interior. It is a great vehicle if you're looking for comfort and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:
* There’s a lot to like about the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Some real nasty-weather-fighting technologies, and some fine interior detailing, it has enough unique features to make it worth adding to your list of compact luxury test drives. Source: autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

