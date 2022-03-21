2017 Subaru BRZ

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,888 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 4 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8921014

8921014 VIN: JF1ZCAC10H9602628

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 68,462 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

