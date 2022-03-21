Menu
2017 Subaru BRZ

68,462 KM

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Subaru BRZ

2017 Subaru BRZ

2017 Subaru BRZ

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

68,462KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8921014
  VIN: JF1ZCAC10H9602628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 68,462 KM

Vehicle Description

COMBATTENTE! LEATHER! NAVIGATION! ! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START!  BLUETOOTH! This 2017 BRZ is powered by a 2.0L engine gated to a 6 speed standard transmission! Subaru graciously combines and delivers the perfect combination performance and style! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:

  * This is a small sport coupe that's relatively economical, has fantastic steering and handling, and connects the driver to the road in a way that few other cars can. If you're looking for something that will simply transport you to work in comfort, the BRZ can do that, too, but it shines as a fun weekend car. Source: Edmunds.com * 

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

