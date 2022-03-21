$27,888+ tax & licensing
416-266-4111
2017 Subaru BRZ
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8921014
- VIN: JF1ZCAC10H9602628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 68,462 KM
Vehicle Description
COMBATTENTE! LEATHER! NAVIGATION! ! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! This 2017 BRZ is powered by a 2.0L engine gated to a 6 speed standard transmission! Subaru graciously combines and delivers the perfect combination performance and style! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
* This is a small sport coupe that's relatively economical, has fantastic steering and handling, and connects the driver to the road in a way that few other cars can. If you're looking for something that will simply transport you to work in comfort, the BRZ can do that, too, but it shines as a fun weekend car. Source: Edmunds.com *
Vehicle Features
