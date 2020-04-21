Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

2017 Subaru WRX

Location

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,570KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4885572
  • Stock #: K425B
  • VIN: JF1VA1A69H9821252
Interior Colour
Onyx Black
Body Style
Sedan
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2017! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 40,000 kilometers! It includes heated seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, and air conditioning. Subaru made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!

Additional Features
  • oil change
  • clean up
  • SAFETY INSPECTION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

