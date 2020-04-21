Menu
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Location

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

$22,486

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,523KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4885569
  • Stock #: K429
  • VIN: JF2GPABC4HH232106
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Interior Colour
Onyx Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Doors
4-door

Check out this great low mileage vehicle! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Top features include heated front seats, power windows, a roof rack, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Additional Features
  • oil change
  • clean up
  • SAFETY INSPECTION
  • REAR BRAKE SERVICE
  • FRONT BRAKE SERVICE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

