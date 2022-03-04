Menu
2018 Acura ILX

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2018 Acura ILX

2018 Acura ILX

A-SPEC

2018 Acura ILX

A-SPEC

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8546408
  • VIN: 19UDE2F8XJA800281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner 2018 Acura ILX A-Spec with technology package.Clean Carfax, Navigation, Sunroof, heated seats, blind spot assist and more!!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:   https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dsdTNeDCItEtI7OOw8G6a3Wg84FImtRg

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

