2018 Acura ILX
A-SPEC
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8546408
- VIN: 19UDE2F8XJA800281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner 2018 Acura ILX A-Spec with technology package.Clean Carfax, Navigation, Sunroof, heated seats, blind spot assist and more!!
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dsdTNeDCItEtI7OOw8G6a3Wg84FImtRg
Vehicle Features
