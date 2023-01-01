Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Audi Q5

138,370 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q5

Technik / CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

Technik / CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

  1. 1700938234
  2. 1700938231
  3. 1700938231
  4. 1700938232
  5. 1700938234
  6. 1700938232
  7. 1700938233
  8. 1700938233
  9. 1700938232
  10. 1700938229
  11. 1700938231
  12. 1700938228
  13. 1700938233
  14. 1700938232
  15. 1700938224
  16. 1700938225
  17. 1700938229
  18. 1700938227
  19. 1700938227
  20. 1700938228
  21. 1700938230
  22. 1700938231
  23. 1700938234
  24. 1700938233
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
138,370KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1CNAFY8J2021759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,370 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD ECOBOOST / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD ECOBOOST / CLEAN CARFAX 51,300 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla HYBRID / PREMIUM PACKAGE / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla HYBRID / PREMIUM PACKAGE / CLEAN CARFAX 14,021 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura TLX V6 SH-AWD for sale in Bolton, ON
2016 Acura TLX V6 SH-AWD 197,287 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5