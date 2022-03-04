Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8576069
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY4J2148794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Audi Q5 Quattro Progressiv with Navigation, sunroof, heated seats and steering, bluetooth, blind spot monitoring and more!!

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nqlkRJuIpLtCsBonAmt86622CTwF3QeH

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 138,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 100,102 KM
$13,799 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE
 67,200 KM
$21,988 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory