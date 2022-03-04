$39,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8576069
- VIN: WA1BNAFY4J2148794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Audi Q5 Quattro Progressiv with Navigation, sunroof, heated seats and steering, bluetooth, blind spot monitoring and more!!
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nqlkRJuIpLtCsBonAmt86622CTwF3QeH
Vehicle Features
