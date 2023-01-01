Menu
2018 BMW 5 Series

68,568 KM

Details Description Features

$49,994

+ tax & licensing
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

M550i xDrive Sunroof Navi Blind Spot 20"Alloy

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

68,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: JW681A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,568 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW 5 Series M550i XDrive has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L Engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" M Light Alloy Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.
This Vehicle Has A Clean Carfax Report The Carfax Report for this indicates that it was previously registered in British Columbia
This BMW 5 Series M550i XDrive Features the Following Options
Power Sunroof, Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Dakota Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Sound System, 16 Speakers, 600w Regular Amplifier, Head-Up Display, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Sport Seats, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry , Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Headlights-Automatic High beams, Lip Spoiler, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access, 4-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Extension and Seatback Side Bolster Support, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Seatback Side Bolster Support and Cushion Extension, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Seats w/Driver Memory, Lumbar Support, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Power Door Locks w/Auto lock Feature, Power Rear Windows, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot, Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, 20"Alloy Rims



Purchase your car 100% online by clicking the orange Buy Now button on our vehicle detail pages and we'll take care of the rest. Of course it will be pending your final approval so we can still make changes. We're here to answer your questions, just submit a form inquiry or call us during our hours of operation. Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our dealerships (Caledon Chrysler and North York Chrysler). Please note that while every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur. Please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and specifications with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice.



CarHub Promises
CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.

*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty

*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.

*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.

*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.

*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $600 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.

*** Choice of 1000+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.

*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!

*** Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

