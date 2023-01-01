$49,994+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-791-2356
2018 BMW 5 Series
M550i xDrive Sunroof Navi Blind Spot 20"Alloy
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$49,994
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9714556
- Stock #: JW681A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,568 KM
Vehicle Description
This BMW 5 Series M550i XDrive has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L Engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" M Light Alloy Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.
This Vehicle Has A Clean Carfax Report The Carfax Report for this indicates that it was previously registered in British Columbia
This BMW 5 Series M550i XDrive Features the Following Options
Power Sunroof, Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Dakota Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon Sound System, 16 Speakers, 600w Regular Amplifier, Head-Up Display, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Sport Seats, Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry , Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Headlights-Automatic High beams, Lip Spoiler, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access, 4-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Extension and Seatback Side Bolster Support, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Seatback Side Bolster Support and Cushion Extension, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Seats w/Driver Memory, Lumbar Support, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Power Door Locks w/Auto lock Feature, Power Rear Windows, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot, Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Lane Departure Warning, 20"Alloy Rims
Purchase Online Today
Purchase your car 100% online by clicking the orange Buy Now button on our vehicle detail pages and we'll take care of the rest. Of course it will be pending your final approval so we can still make changes. We're here to answer your questions, just submit a form inquiry or call us during our hours of operation. Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our dealerships (Caledon Chrysler and North York Chrysler). Please note that while every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur. Please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and specifications with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice.
CarHub Promises
CarHub, a brand built to give you above-and-beyond promises that make researching, buying and caring for your perfect car, simple and stress-free.
*** No surprises with a rigorous 120-point inspection, a complete car history report and a 36-day Drive Safe Warranty
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices that give you the best value in Canada, haggle free.
*** Real photos, accurate descriptions & unmatched transparency.
*** Each car is prepared by our 7 specialist teams, to a standard, not a budget.
*** Simplified finance/lease options with no hidden costs, just a $600 finance/lease fee for all finance/lease purchases.
*** Choice of 1000+ cars to help you compare different makes and models.
*** Seamless shipping, Canada-wide!
*** Compare our vehicles, prices and reputation with the rest, and see why 94% would buy from CarHub again.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.