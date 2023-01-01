$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 BMW X2
xDrive28i
2018 BMW X2
xDrive28i
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
60,730KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBXYJ5C35JEF75899
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,730 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Auto Show
2010 Hyundai Elantra GL / AS TRADED 232,887 KM $2,488 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Classic Edition 191,671 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Discovery Td6 HSE 182,828 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Email The Auto Show
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2018 BMW X2