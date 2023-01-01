Menu
Account
Sign In
Minivans 2WD, L 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

118,397 KM

Details Description Features

$27,976

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

L

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  1. 10667448
  2. 10667448
  3. 10667448
  4. 10667448
  5. 10667448
  6. 10667448
  7. 10667448
  8. 10667448
  9. 10667448
  10. 10667448
  11. 10667448
  12. 10667448
  13. 10667448
  14. 10667448
  15. 10667448
  16. 10667448
  17. 10667448
  18. 10667448
  19. 10667448
  20. 10667448
  21. 10667448
  22. 10667448
  23. 10667448
  24. 10667448
  25. 10667448
  26. 10667448
  27. 10667448
  28. 10667448
  29. 10667448
  30. 10667448
  31. 10667448
  32. 10667448
  33. 10667448
  34. 10667448
  35. 10667448
  36. 10667448
  37. 10667448
  38. 10667448
  39. 10667448
  40. 10667448
  41. 10667448
  42. 10667448
  43. 10667448
  44. 10667448
  45. 10667448
  46. 10667448
  47. 10667448
  48. 10667448
  49. 10667448
  50. 10667448
Contact Seller

$27,976

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, L 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Weather Floor Mats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Velvet Red Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK SEATS
17" INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE
BLACK/ALLOY CLOTH SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT -inc: 17" Inflatable Spare Tire Portable Air Compressor w/o Sealant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport for sale in Bolton, ON
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport 62,981 KM $27,348 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport for sale in Bolton, ON
2019 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport 122,625 KM $29,954 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX PREMIUM for sale in Bolton, ON
2020 Kia Soul EX PREMIUM 102,858 KM $20,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,976

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2018 Chrysler Pacifica