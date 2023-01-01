$27,976+ tax & licensing
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$27,976
+ taxes & licensing
118,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 118,397 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, L 2WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Weather Floor Mats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Velvet Red Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK SEATS
17" INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE
BLACK/ALLOY CLOTH SEATS W/RAVINE INSERTS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27F -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT -inc: 17" Inflatable Spare Tire Portable Air Compressor w/o Sealant
