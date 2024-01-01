Menu
The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze - and its still a contender, with a premium interior that seats seven, high-tech features, and robust mechanicals. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Bolton. 

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 93,431 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. 

Our Explorers trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC 3 with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights.

2018 Ford Explorer

93,431 KM

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer

XLT - Bluetooth

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT - Bluetooth

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,431KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D89JGC46368

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2189PA
  • Mileage 93,431 KM

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, SYNC!

Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze - and it's still a contender, with a premium interior that seats seven, high-tech features, and robust mechanicals. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 93,431 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC 3 with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights.
Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

2018 Ford Explorer