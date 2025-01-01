Menu
Midsize Cars, GL SE Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2018 Hyundai Elantra

40,576 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE

12159579

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
40,576KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # JC108A
  • Mileage 40,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, GL SE Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Polar White
Requires Subscription
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

