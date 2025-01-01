$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,576KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # JC108A
- Mileage 40,576 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, GL SE Auto, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Polar White
Requires Subscription
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Sky OneTouch power top 61,222 KM $38,498 + tax & lic
2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI 7,126 KM $94,998 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 43,729 KM $32,997 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
1-855-791-2356
2018 Hyundai Elantra