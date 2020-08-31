Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

45,327 KM

Details Description Features

$29,908

+ tax & licensing
$29,908

+ taxes & licensing

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

888-407-8058

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

Location

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

$29,908

+ taxes & licensing

45,327KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5732613
  Stock #: 2145A
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG5JL846155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2145A
  • Mileage 45,327 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep won't be on the lot long! Stylish and sophisticated, this SUV grips the pavement with authority! Top features include front fog lights, tilt steering wheel, skid plates, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Floor mats: Carpet front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Power Steering
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Diameter of tires: 16.0
Tires: Profile: 75
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured grille
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Automatic locking hubs
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Silver styled steel rims
Rear door type: Conventional
Tumble forward rear seats
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Black bumpers
ABS Traction Control
Video Monitor Location: Front
Manual convertible roof
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1041 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1135 mm
Rear Head Room: 1024 mm
Front Head Room: 1049 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 1557 L
Front Hip Room: 1412 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1417 mm
Overall Width: 1872 mm
Wheelbase: 2423 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Curb weight: 1759 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2223 kg
Overall height: 1842 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1135 mm
Overall Length: 4173 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

