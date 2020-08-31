2018 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front and rear Floor mats: Carpet front Center Console: Full with locking storage Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Diameter of tires: 16.0 Tires: Profile: 75 Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured grille Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Non-independent front suspension classification Trailing arm rear suspension Leading link front suspension

Additional Features Automatic locking hubs Convertible occupant rollover protection Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Bucket front seats Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Silver styled steel rims Rear door type: Conventional Tumble forward rear seats Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Black bumpers ABS Traction Control Video Monitor Location: Front Manual convertible roof Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 70 L Rear Leg Room: 904 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1041 mm Rear Hip Room: 1135 mm Rear Head Room: 1024 mm Front Head Room: 1049 mm Max Cargo Capacity: 1557 L Front Hip Room: 1412 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1417 mm Overall Width: 1872 mm Wheelbase: 2423 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Curb weight: 1759 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2223 kg Overall height: 1842 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1135 mm Overall Length: 4173 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

