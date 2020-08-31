2018 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
888-407-8058
12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7
888-407-8058
+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep won't be on the lot long! Stylish and sophisticated, this SUV grips the pavement with authority! Top features include front fog lights, tilt steering wheel, skid plates, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7