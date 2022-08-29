Menu
2018 Kia Soul

70,419 KM

Details

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto

2018 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

70,419KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9015142
  VIN: KNDJP3A53J7892748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,419 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! HEATED SEATS! BACK UP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! This 2018 Kia Soul EX has premium features such as heated steering wheel, heated seats, back up camera, bluetooth, & alloy rims! This vehicle is a great purchase for any driver looking for reliability and practicality! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

* Solid overall value, Punchy and smooth driveline, Easy to enter, exit, and manoeuvre. * Source: autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

