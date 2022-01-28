Menu
2018 Nissan Versa Note

22,000 KM

Details

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2018 Nissan Versa Note

2018 Nissan Versa Note

SV

2018 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8186886
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP5JL365302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Versa Note SV with only 22000kms!!! Clean Carfax with service records. Well equipped with reverse camera, heated seats, bluetooth and more!!!

 

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:   https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=InPQs3S2DoW2eTGnXV7TFEmbyvN8jgHw

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

