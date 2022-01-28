$16,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111
2018 Nissan Versa Note
SV
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8186886
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP5JL365302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Nissan Versa Note SV with only 22000kms!!! Clean Carfax with service records. Well equipped with reverse camera, heated seats, bluetooth and more!!!
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=InPQs3S2DoW2eTGnXV7TFEmbyvN8jgHw
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.