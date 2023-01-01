2018 Nissan Versa Note

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 4 9 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9559699

9559699 VIN: 3N1CE2CP8JL367528

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 15,491 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

