Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Versa Note

15,491 KM

Details Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Versa Note

2018 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

15,491KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9559699
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP8JL367528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,491 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2018 Nissan Versa No...
 15,491 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX +
 118,615 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2013 Scion FR-S
132,001 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory