The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2018 Nissan Versa Note
SV
Location
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
15,491KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9559699
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP8JL367528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,491 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
