2018 Porsche Cayenne

2018 Porsche Cayenne

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,498KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4885563
  • Stock #: K450
  • VIN: WP1AA2A2XJKA04204
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You won't want to miss this excellent value! Rendered with stunning clarity and bold sophistication! Porsche prioritized comfort and style by including: high intensity discharge headlights, a power liftgate, and power seats. Porsche made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-XXXX

888-407-8058

