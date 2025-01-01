Menu
No accident Reported, Ontario vehicle with Lots of Options!

Call (905) 791-3300

- Grey interior,
- Cruise Control,
- 4WD,
- Back up Sensor,
- Air Conditioning,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Alloys,
- Bluetooth,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Tow Package,
- Keyless Entry,

and many more

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
Pricing excludes HST and License ($59) plates charges, OMVIC Fee. Optional Fuel Surcharge up to $149
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal.
As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand four hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1495)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors

2018 RAM 1500

107,750 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

4WD | Hemi 5.7L | No reported Accidents | with L

12847271

2018 RAM 1500

4WD | Hemi 5.7L | No reported Accidents | with L

Location

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

905-791-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,750KM
VIN 1C6RR7KTXJS267303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 107,750 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Reported, Ontario vehicle with Lots of Options!


Call (905) 791-3300


- Grey interior,
- Cruise Control,
- 4WD,
- Back up Sensor,
- Air Conditioning,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Alloys,
- Bluetooth,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Tow Package,
- Keyless Entry,


and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
Pricing excludes HST and License ($59) plates charges, OMVIC Fee. Optional Fuel Surcharge up to $149
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal.
As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand four hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1495)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors

2018 RAM 1500