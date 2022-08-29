Menu
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

173,703 KM

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Touring

Touring

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

173,703KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9275287
  VIN: JF2GTABCXJH237439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,703 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING! NO ACCIDENTS! AWD! X-MODE! APPLE CARPLAY! ANDROID AUTO! BACK-UP CAMERA! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOH! ALLOY RIMS! This 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Touring 2.0i coated in a sharp black exterior is new inventory here at The Auto Show! Take advantage of the AWD & X-MODE to tackle the trickiest of conditions and terrains! This is equipped with convenience features such as Apple Carplay, Android Auto, back up camera, heated seats, and bluetooth! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:
* When shopper priorities include a compact and highly flexible take on all-weather utility with space to spare, top-notch AWD performance and winter driving confidence, and a pleasant all-around driving experience, the Crosstrek should be considered a priority test drive. autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

