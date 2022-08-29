$20,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Crosstrek
Touring
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9275287
- VIN: JF2GTABCXJH237439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,703 KM
Vehicle Description
TOURING! NO ACCIDENTS! AWD! X-MODE! APPLE CARPLAY! ANDROID AUTO! BACK-UP CAMERA! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOH! ALLOY RIMS! This 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Touring 2.0i coated in a sharp black exterior is new inventory here at The Auto Show! Take advantage of the AWD & X-MODE to tackle the trickiest of conditions and terrains! This is equipped with convenience features such as Apple Carplay, Android Auto, back up camera, heated seats, and bluetooth! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
* When shopper priorities include a compact and highly flexible take on all-weather utility with space to spare, top-notch AWD performance and winter driving confidence, and a pleasant all-around driving experience, the Crosstrek should be considered a priority test drive. autoTRADER.ca
At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
