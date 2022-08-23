Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

34,827 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

Limited

2018 Subaru Forester

Limited

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8986399
  • VIN: JF2SJEWC3JH577873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,827 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM! LEATHER! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS! HEATED STEERING!SUNROOF! NAVIGATION! X-MODE! POWER LIFT GATE! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA! This 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited is coated in a stunning red exterior with the black interior. Take advantage of the X-MODE to tackle the trickiest of conditions and terrains! This is equipped with safety features such as Blind Spot and a Back Up Camera! Convenience features such as a push start, power drivers seat, heated steering, heated front and rear seats, and power lift gate! It is also nicely equipped with a HUGE sunroof, alloy wheels, and dual zone climate control, & bluetooth! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:
* Overall performance, mileage, comfort, and capability are appreciated. Many report numerous easy-to-use interfaces, plenty of space, a flexible cargo hold, and a confidence-inspiring dynamic in various conditions in all seasons. Most owners say Forester feels safe, solid, and sturdy in all situations. Source: autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

