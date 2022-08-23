$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester
Limited
- VIN: JF2SJEWC3JH577873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,827 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM! LEATHER! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS! HEATED STEERING!SUNROOF! NAVIGATION! X-MODE! POWER LIFT GATE! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA! This 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited is coated in a stunning red exterior with the black interior. Take advantage of the X-MODE to tackle the trickiest of conditions and terrains! This is equipped with safety features such as Blind Spot and a Back Up Camera! Convenience features such as a push start, power drivers seat, heated steering, heated front and rear seats, and power lift gate! It is also nicely equipped with a HUGE sunroof, alloy wheels, and dual zone climate control, & bluetooth! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
* Overall performance, mileage, comfort, and capability are appreciated. Many report numerous easy-to-use interfaces, plenty of space, a flexible cargo hold, and a confidence-inspiring dynamic in various conditions in all seasons. Most owners say Forester feels safe, solid, and sturdy in all situations. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
