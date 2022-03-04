Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi Q8

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$81,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$81,998

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q8

2019 Audi Q8

TECHNIK

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q8

TECHNIK

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  1. 8604350
  2. 8604350
  3. 8604350
  4. 8604350
  5. 8604350
  6. 8604350
  7. 8604350
  8. 8604350
  9. 8604350
  10. 8604350
  11. 8604350
  12. 8604350
  13. 8604350
  14. 8604350
  15. 8604350
  16. 8604350
  17. 8604350
  18. 8604350
  19. 8604350
  20. 8604350
  21. 8604350
  22. 8604350
  23. 8604350
  24. 8604350
  25. 8604350
  26. 8604350
  27. 8604350
  28. 8604350
  29. 8604350
  30. 8604350
  31. 8604350
  32. 8604350
  33. 8604350
  34. 8604350
  35. 8604350
  36. 8604350
  37. 8604350
  38. 8604350
  39. 8604350
  40. 8604350
  41. 8604350
  42. 8604350
  43. 8604350
  44. 8604350
  45. 8604350
  46. 8604350
  47. 8604350
  48. 8604350
Contact Seller

$81,998

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8604350
  • Stock #: U5984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U5984
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Technik 55 TFSI quattro, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2018 Ford F-150 Limi...
 73,569 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 62,585 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango R/T
 17,376 KM
$60,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Refund Policy
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory