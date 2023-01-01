$41,495+ tax & licensing
$41,495
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
RS - Navigation - Leather Seats
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$41,495
+ taxes & licensing
30,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10097508
- Stock #: 1931P
- VIN: 3GNKBJRS7KS684335
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,740 KM
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer has the ability to tailor itself for the road conditions, leaving you at ease and in command at all times. This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This low mileage SUV has just 30,740 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Blazer's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this ultra cool Blazer RS is a great choice as it comes with a long list of features. You'll get unique black aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille with hexagonal design, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. It also comes with leather heated seats and power front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist and remote engine start, lane change alert, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7