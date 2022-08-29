Menu
2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

86,339 KM

$39,888

$39,888

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

LT

LT

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

LT

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

86,339KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1G1FY6S0XK4120928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,339 KM

Vehicle Description

LT! NO ACCIDENTS! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! BACK-UP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY WHEELS! This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is coated in a sharp black exterior contrasted with the black interior. This is equipped with safety features such as a Back Up Camera and an electronic parking brake! Nicely equipped with heated seats, bluetooth, & alloy rims! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for practicality and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:
* Most owners love the Bolt because of the convenience of never having to stop for fuel. When used for commuting, simply plug in at work and again at home and it negates the need to stop for charging. The Bolt’s range is generous compared to numerous competitors, and owners tend to appreciate the easy entry and exit it provides, the flexible cargo area, and the easy drive experience, with plenty of smooth, quiet torque backed by solid handling. * Source: autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

