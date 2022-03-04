$66,020+ tax & licensing
$66,020
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $503 B/W
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$66,020
+ taxes & licensing
58,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8480670
- Stock #: 1690P
- VIN: 1GNSKBKC6KR267347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
A perfect blend of modern design and legendary strength and performance, this innovative Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go, or what you do. This 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 58,720 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this Tahoe LT is a great choice as it comes with many driver assistance features like low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, safety alert seat and IntelliBeam headlamps. It also includes a power liftgate with programmable height, heated leather front seats with memory settings, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, SiriusXM, a premium Bose sound system, rear parking assistance, tri-zone automatic climate control, power adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start and leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
