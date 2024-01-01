$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-150
XTR | Super crew | No Accidents | With Lift gate
2019 Ford F-150
XTR | Super crew | No Accidents | With Lift gate
Location
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
905-791-3300
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,864KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E13KFD19909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 135,864 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!
Call (905) 791-3300
- Grey Fabric interior,
- 4X4,
- Cruise Control,
- Air Conditioning,
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Front Heated seats,
- Bluetooth,
- In Car Internet,
- Sirius XM,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Remote Start,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!
Apply Now!!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
Call (905) 791-3300
- Grey Fabric interior,
- 4X4,
- Cruise Control,
- Air Conditioning,
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Front Heated seats,
- Bluetooth,
- In Car Internet,
- Sirius XM,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Remote Start,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!
Apply Now!!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From BR Motors
2015 Chevrolet City Express 1LT | No Accidents 52,850 KM $19,400 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT | No Accidents 134,063 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM Cargo Van No Accidents | Cargo Van 97,467 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Email BR Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-791-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
BR Motors
905-791-3300
2019 Ford F-150