Menu
Account
Sign In
No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! <br/> <br/> <br/> Call (905) 791-3300 <br/> <br/> <br/> - Grey Fabric interior, <br/> - 4X4, <br/> - Cruise Control, <br/> - Air Conditioning, <br/> - Rear seat Air Conditioning, <br/> - Power seat, <br/> - Heated side view Mirrors, <br/> - Front Heated seats, <br/> - Bluetooth, <br/> - In Car Internet, <br/> - Sirius XM, <br/> - AM/FM Radio, <br/> - Remote Start, <br/> - Power Windows/Locks, <br/> - Keyless Entry, <br/> <br/> <br/> and many more <br/> <br/> <br/> BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! <br/> All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas. <br/> We Accept Trade ins at top $ value. <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify. <br/> Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! <br/> <br/> Apply Now!! <br/> https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/ <br/> ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. <br/> Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors <br/>

2019 Ford F-150

135,864 KM

Details Description

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

XTR | Super crew | No Accidents | With Lift gate

Watch This Vehicle
11932997

2019 Ford F-150

XTR | Super crew | No Accidents | With Lift gate

Location

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

905-791-3300

Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,864KM
VIN 1FTFW1E13KFD19909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 135,864 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!


Call (905) 791-3300


- Grey Fabric interior,
- 4X4,
- Cruise Control,
- Air Conditioning,
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Front Heated seats,
- Bluetooth,
- In Car Internet,
- Sirius XM,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Remote Start,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,


and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Apply Now!!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BR Motors

Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express 1LT | No Accidents for sale in Bolton, ON
2015 Chevrolet City Express 1LT | No Accidents 52,850 KM $19,400 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT | No Accidents for sale in Bolton, ON
2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT | No Accidents 134,063 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM Cargo Van No Accidents | Cargo Van for sale in Bolton, ON
2015 RAM Cargo Van No Accidents | Cargo Van 97,467 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Email BR Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BR Motors

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-791-XXXX

(click to show)

905-791-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150