CarHub Caledon Chrysler
1-855-791-2356
2019 Ford Transit
2019 Ford Transit
VAN BASE
82,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: U6150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 82,399 KM
Vehicle Description
T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/228
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Vinyl Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/OD & SELECTSHIFT -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler (STD)
