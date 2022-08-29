Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

82,399 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

VAN BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

VAN BASE

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9223825
  • Stock #: U6150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # U6150
  • Mileage 82,399 KM

Vehicle Description

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/228

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Vinyl Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/OD & SELECTSHIFT -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

2019 Audi Q3 Progres...
 46,557 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 48,892 KM
$53,998 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q8 Progres...
 12,874 KM
$85,541 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory