2019 GMC Sierra 1500

$36,989 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 2 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9684052

9684052 Stock #: 576322A

576322A VIN: 1GTR9CEDXKZ301206

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,218 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.