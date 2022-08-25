$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
EX
- Listing ID: 9006349
- VIN: 2HGFC2F76KH038639
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,824 KM
LOW KM! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA! BLIND SPOT! This 2019 Honda Civic EX is coated in a stunning blue exterior with the black interior. This is equipped with safety features such as Blind Spot, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, & Active Lane Control! Convenience features such as a push start, power drivers seat, heated front seats, and dual zone climate! It is also nicely equipped with a sunroof, alloy wheels, and Apple Carplay! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda’s reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
