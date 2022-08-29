$23,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
Essential
- VIN: KM8K12AA0KU305420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,699 KM
Vehicle Description
ESSENTIAL! ONE OWNER! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! APPLE CARPLAY! ANDROID AUTO! BACK-UP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY WHEELS! This 2019 Hyundai Kona Essential is coated in a stunning grey exterior with the black interior. This is equipped with safety features such as a Back Up Camera! Nicely equipped with heated seats and bluetooth! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to report being impressed by the Konas unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
