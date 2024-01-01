Menu
Navigation, Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless n Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Steaming Audio, Cruise Control, Touch Screen

Impressive attention to detail makes up the all new Jeep Compass. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

From the first look inside this amazing SUV, youll know that youre surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.This SUV has 110,965 kms. Its diamond black crystal pc in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Compasss trim level is Limited. If you want the best and most luxurious features in your 4x4 SUV, then this Compass Limited is the one for you. Features include heated leather seats, HID headlamps and LED taillights, a navigation system with the all new UConnect 4 multimedia system. This system features a large 8.4 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth steaming audio and Apple CarPlay and or Android Auto. Youll also get a remote engine start system, gloss black interior and exterior accents, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Parkview, and remote keyless entry with Keyless nGo plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats.

2019 Jeep Compass

110,965 KM

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass

Limited LOADED COMPASS!

2019 Jeep Compass

Limited LOADED COMPASS!

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,965KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCB2KT661994

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 206556A
  • Mileage 110,965 KM

Navigation, Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless n' Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Steaming Audio, Cruise Control, Touch Screen


Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

Impressive attention to detail makes up the all new Jeep Compass. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.This SUV has 110,965 kms. It's diamond black crystal pc in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Compass's trim level is Limited. If you want the best and most luxurious features in your 4x4 SUV, then this Compass Limited is the one for you. Features include heated leather seats, HID headlamps and LED taillights, a navigation system with the all new UConnect 4 multimedia system. This system features a large 8.4 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth steaming audio and Apple CarPlay and or Android Auto. You'll also get a remote engine start system, gloss black interior and exterior accents, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Parkview, and remote keyless entry with Keyless n'Go plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB2KT661994.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $162.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
2019 Jeep Compass