2019 Jeep Wrangler

47,900 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-855-791-2356

Sport S

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

47,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8787452
  • Stock #: JW627A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
Vehicle Description

Sport S 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Firecracker Red
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL SEASON (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY
GVWR: 2 267 KGS (5 000 LBS)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery GVWR: 2 267 kgs (5 000 lbs) 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 7" Touchscreen Air Con...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28S -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/Etorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlamps Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel ...

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

