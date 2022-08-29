$63,888+ tax & licensing
416-266-4111
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
R-Dynamic SE P300
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9186967
- VIN: SALYL2FX6KA788718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,102 KM
Vehicle Description
R-DYNAMIC SE P300! NAVIGATION! LEATHER! PANO ROOF! 20" ALLOY RIMS! This 2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR is coated in a stunning Ostuni Pearl White is a fresh trade in at The Auto Show. It has premium features such as Navigation, Leather, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering, Meridian Surround System and much more! The white exterior gives you a sharp look contrasted with the black accents! This Velar is a great purchase for any driver looking for Quality, Luxury, and Safety! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
* The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a distinctive pick for a luxury SUV. For starters, there's the styling. Thanks to its swept-back exterior, it avoids the blocky look of many other SUVs. It's also atypical in terms of size and price since it splits the difference between small and midsize luxury SUVs. Source: Edmunds.com *
