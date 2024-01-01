2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
This Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L Engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in Saskatchewan This Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features the Following Options Power Sunroof Navigation Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Heated Front Bucket Seats High Definition (HD) Radio Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Cushion Extension, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY, 10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY, Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats, Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Turbo/Supercharger Boost, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Audio 20 -inc: MP3 compatibility w/2 USB ports in Centre console, Smart Device Integration, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Fog Lamps.18Alloy Rims The CARFAX report indicates over $3,000 in damages. Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/ *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

112,803 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe Sunroof Navi Blind Spot

11925176

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe Sunroof Navi Blind Spot

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,803KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 112,803 KM

This Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L Engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.

The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in Saskatchewan

Power Sunroof

Navigation

Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Heated Front Bucket Seats

High Definition (HD) Radio

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Cushion Extension, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY, 10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY, Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats, Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Turbo/Supercharger Boost, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Audio 20 -inc: MP3 compatibility w/2 USB ports in Centre console, Smart Device Integration, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Fog Lamps.18"Alloy Rims

The CARFAX report indicates over $3,000 in damages.

*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

