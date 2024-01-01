$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe Sunroof Navi Blind Spot
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 112,803 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L Engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in Saskatchewan
This Mercedes-Benz C-Class Features the Following Options
Power Sunroof
Navigation
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Heated Front Bucket Seats
High Definition (HD) Radio
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Cushion Extension, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY, 10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY, Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats, Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Turbo/Supercharger Boost, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Audio 20 -inc: MP3 compatibility w/2 USB ports in Centre console, Smart Device Integration, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Fog Lamps.18"Alloy Rims
The CARFAX report indicates over $3,000 in damages.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
