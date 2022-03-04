Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

19,954 KM

$15,998

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

ES

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

19,954KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8604335
  • Stock #: U5990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U5990
  • Mileage 19,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, ES Manual, 5-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-3 1.2 L/73

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

